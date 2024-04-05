83K E. Visayas residents to get rice, cash aid from CARD program

MANILA : Over 2 million kilograms of rice and a total of PHP250 million in cash aid will be distributed to 83,000 beneficiaries in Eastern Visayas under the Cash Assistance and Rice Distribution (CARD) Program from April 5 to 7. For the CARD Program in Eastern Visayas, PHP3,000 will be given to each of these beneficiaries through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program, broken down as follows: PHP1,000 designated for rice (about 25 kilos at the rate of PHP40 per kilo) and PHP2,000 for miscellaneous essential expenses. Beneficiaries mostly came from marginalized groups, including the poor, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, single parents, and family breadwinners, among others. A total of 2,075,000 kilograms of premium rice were allocated for the benefit of the intended beneficiaries of the program, with over PHP250 million in AICS payout. The breakdown of the 83,000 beneficiaries, together with the areas in Eastern Vis ayas, is as follows: - 1st District of Leyte: 11,000 (including Tacloban City: 4,000; Palo: 1,000; Tanauan: 1,000; Tolosa: 1,000; Babatngon: 1,000; Sta. Fe: 1,000; Along Alang: 1,000; San Miguel: 1,000) - 2nd District of Leyte: 6,000 - 3rd District of Leyte: 6,000 - 4th District of Leyte: 6,000 - 5th District of Leyte: 6,000 - 1st District of Southern Leyte: 6,000 - 2nd District of Southern Leyte: 6,000 - Lone District of Biliran: 6,000 - Lone District of Eastern Samar: 6,000 - 1st District of Samar: 6,000 - 2nd District of Samar: 6,000 - 1st District of Northern Samar: 6,000 - 2nd District of Northern Samar: 6,000 The CARD program was launched last year as part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s nationwide Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair. It is a joint initiative of the DSWD and Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in response to the challenge of Marcos for lawmakers to provide food and financial aid for the needy. Romualdez said the distribution of rice and cash aid reaffirmed President Mar cos' dedication to fulfilling its promise of providing the necessary assistance to the Filipino people. 'Lumapag na po sa Leyte, Samar at Biliran ang CARD Program upang maghatid ng libreng bigas at ayuda para sa ating mga kababayan na nagmumula sa mga vulnerable sectors. Dito po ipinadadama ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Marcos sa ating mga mamamayan ang pagkalinga ng pamahalaan (CARD has reached Leyte, Biliran and Samar to provide free rice and cash assistance to our countrymen from vulnerable sectors. Through this program, President Marcos extends his government's concern for the people),' Romualdez said. 'Buong Pilipinas po ang target natin sa CARD, at isusunod na po natin ang ibang lugar na hindi pa natin napuntahan. Saan man kayo, aabutin kayo ng ating pamahalaan (Our target for CARD is the whole Philippines. Wherever you are, the government will reach you).' Romualdez said this is the biggest CARD Program distribution so far since the program was launched last year in Metro Manila. 'Makakaasa kayo n a mas palalakihin at palalakasin pa natin ang programa para mas maraming Pilipino ang makinabang sa bigas at ayuda mula sa gobyerno (Rest assured that the program will be strengthened so that more Filipinos will benefit from the free rice and cash aid provided by the government),' he said. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency