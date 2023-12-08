82 Candidates Disqualified in Recent Philippine Local Elections, Comelec Reports

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that 82 candidates in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have been disqualified for various reasons. This update was announced on Friday, reflecting a significant number of disqualifications in the elections.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Comelec, citing data from the Office of the Clerk of the Commission, stated that 48 candidates were disqualified for premature campaigning, while 20 faced disqualification in related cases. Additionally, five candidates were disqualified after their certificates of candidacy were denied or canceled, and another five were tagged as nuisance candidates. Three candidates faced disqualification for vote buying, and one for both premature campaigning and vote buying. The affected candidates hail from provinces including Agusan del Norte, Bulacan, Tarlac, Iloilo, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga, Oriental Mindoro, and Metro Manila. This development highlights the electoral body's enforcement of election laws and regulations in the country.