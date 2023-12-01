80,000 Barangay Health Workers Dismissed Post-Election, Lawmaker Calls for Justice

Manila - In the aftermath of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), a significant number of barangay health workers (BHWs) across the Philippines have been dismissed, a situation that a party-list lawmaker has described as unjust and detrimental to primary health care. Representative Angelica Natasha Co of the BHW party-list raised concerns about the impact of these dismissals on health care delivery in numerous villages.

According to Philippines News Agency, the recent dismissal of over 80,000 BHWs by some newly elected barangay officials contravenes a joint memorandum circular (JMC) 2023-001 signed by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The JMC was designed to secure the tenure of barangay health workers and ensure their continued contribution to primary health care. Co criticized the dismissals for lacking due process and neglecting the guidelines set out in the JMC. She also expressed her objection to these actions, emphasizing the dismissal's disregard for the public funds invested in the training of these health workers.

Co revealed that she has discussed the issue with DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos, expressing hope for a resolution that respects due process and compassion. She emphasized the financial wastage of dismissing trained BHWs, noting the substantial public investment in their specialized training over the years. Co warned against the inefficiency of replacing these experienced workers with new, untrained individuals.

The BHW party-list is evaluating its legal options, including potential administrative and criminal proceedings, and considering seeking the Department of Justice's opinion on the matter. Co highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that out of over 200,000 BHWs nationwide, at least 80,000 have already been dismissed, with more reports of dismissals continuing to surface.

Co had previously stated that the JMC serves as a safeguard for BHWs against politically motivated and unjust removal by barangay chairpersons. The JMC's primary aim is to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of primary care services to communities. It stipulates that BHWs should be retained unless their performance is deemed unsatisfactory by the local health board.