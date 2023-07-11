80 cybercrime cases logged in Pangasinan in 4 months

The Pangasinan Provincial Cyber Response Team (PPCRT) has recorded 80 cases of reported cybercrimes since it was established in February until June 10. PPCRT team leader Lt. Sharmaine Jassie Labrado, in a virtual forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency Pangasinan on Tuesday, said among the most reported incidents to them were online scams, computer-related identity theft and hacking. 'Online scam ay considered swindling or estafa. Ang mga modus ay investment scam kung saan may i-offer na malaking porsyento in a matter of time kikita kaya nahihikayat ang mga mamamayan. Sa una, nakakakomisyon kaya magdadagdag pa tapos biglang maglalaho hindi na makontak (Online scamming is considered swindling or estafa. The modus is investment scam wherein they will offer a high interest from the invested money that will earn in a matter of time so people are encouraged. At first, they will receive their commissions and so they will invest more but the contact will suddenly disappear),' she said. Some of the reported cybercrimes involved love scams where victims fall prey to scammers via dating apps. 'Magkakaroon pagkakaintindihan hanggang di na namamalayan nagpapadala hundred thousand to millions pero di pa nakikita in person (They will get developed and victims won't notice that they are already sending hundred thousand to millions of pesos to the scammer without ever meeting them in person),' Labrado said. Meanwhile, other victims were job seekers who were lured through online job scams through social media. 'Nauuso ngayon may magme-message via social media nag-ooffer madaling trabaho may ipapagawang task and mag-gain commission. (It is trending this days those who offer online jobs via social media where they ask the individual to do a task and gain commission)," she said. "And then dadami pa ibibigay na task pero bago makuha commission kailangan na magbayad malaking amount and kapag napadala na ay di na nila ibabalik ang pera (And then more tasks will be given but this time before the victim gets the commission, he or she will be asked to pay a huge amount but once it was sent the money will not be returned),' she added. Labrado urged Pangasinenses to remain vigilant and practice due diligence before investing their money. 'Before you invest in something, check first if they are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and get their identity, their name, and phone number. Do not wire transfer any amount without assurance that they are legitimate,' she said. Labrado said a number of cases out of the 80 incidents have already been filed in court while others are already for filing. 'We are conducting an investigation on cyber crimes among others and we are also conducting information dissemination or the cybercrime awareness campaign to make people aware of the laws against cybercrimes,' she said. She also encouraged the public to report any cybercrime they have encountered online by going to their office or reaching them by phone at 0949-881-9643 or visiting their office in Dagupan City. They are also encouraged to bring with them pieces of evidence or witnesses.

Source: Philippines News agency