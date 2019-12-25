8 road sections closed due to Typhoon Ursula

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday reported that eight road sections in the Cagayan Valley region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas are not passable to all types of vehicles affected by Typhoon Ursula.

According to a report by the DPWH Central Office in Manila, as of 6 p.m., the roads closed to vehicles are the Manila North Road Sanches Mira bridge in Cagayan; Sigma-Mambuso-Jamindan road and Iloilo-Capiz road in Capiz.

The DPWH said warning signs were installed to inform motorists, and immediate actions were taken to prevent further damage.

It added that the bridge in Cagayan has been closed to traffic since Typhoon Tisoy, which hit the region early this month.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route, the Sanches Mira By-pass road.

In Leyte, the Tugbao-Pulak-Sta. Fe road and Mainit-San Miguel-Santol road are not passable due to flooding and fallen trees and electrical poles.

However, the DPWH said it has deployed maintenance crew and equipment for clearing operations.

The Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road is also not passable due to damages spillway of Binhaaan Bridge.

The DPWH said motorists may take the alternate route, Sta. Fe-Pastrana-Dagami Road.

The Borongan-Guiuan, Balangkayan and Calanipawan roads in Eastern Samar are also not passable due to flooding and fallen electrical poles.

The DPWH said it continues to monitor road situations and has coordinated with the local electrical cooperative for the immediate removal of road obstructions.

At the same time, it reported that all road sections in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga are passable to all types of vehicles.

It was reported that three persons have died due to Typhoon Ursula.

The tropical storm has left thousands of passengers stranded in seaports and cancelled numerous domestic flights.

Source: Philippines News Agency