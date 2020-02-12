8 PUIs discharged from NegOr hospital

The eight persons under investigation (PUIs) in Negros Oriental for the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) were released on Tuesday from the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) here despite the absence of confirmatory test results from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

This, after a new directive from the RITM said that they can be released provided they will undergo an assessment test at the Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) here to make sure they no longer have flu like symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever, Capitol spokesperson Bimbo Miraflor said.

The PUIs, who were identified through contact tracing by the Department of Health and local health authorities, had come in close contact with the country's first two Covid 19 cases a Chinese male and a Chinese female who visited Negros Oriental from Jan. 22 to 25. They had all tested negative of the deadly virus during the initial round of separate swab tests conducted by the RITM in Manila.

The PUIs included employees of a hotel and resort where the Chinese couple had stayed, as well as other close contact persons such as a pedicab driver, among others.

Meanwhile, Miraflor said that PUIs and persons under monitoring are urged to comply with the requirements to be presented to the Provincial Social Welfare Office so they can avail of the PHP5,000 assistance that the provincial government had promised them while they were under quarantine.

These include a barangay certification of residency or certification from workplace; a government issued Identification Card (UMID, PhilPost, Voter's ID, Driver's license, etc.); and if the PUI/PUM is a minor/student, a Philippine Statistics Authority authenticated Certificate of Birth and/or validated school ID; and certification from the PESU that they are included in the official list of PUMs and PUIs.

Miraflor said claims should be made personally, and if not possible, an authorization letter is required, duly signed by the PUM/PUI together with the beneficiary's ID and that of the attorney in fact.

Those who have received the PHP5,000 assistance from their respective local government units are no longer eligible to claim the same from the provincial government, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency