﻿8 nabbed, over P1-M shabu seized in Bacolod City

Anti-drug operatives of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) seized PHP1.068 million worth of suspected shabu from eight suspects in three separate buy-busts during the first week of April.

Police records released on Friday showed that the latest operation was made in the afternoon of April 7 when two drug personalities were arrested at an apartment in Purok Candelaria, Barangy Sum-ag in this city.

They were identified as Gabriel Llenos, 40, and Geraldine Bawa-an, 38, both considered high-value individuals (HVIs).

Around 2:53 p.m., they transacted with an undercover policeman who bought PHP1,500 worth of the prohibited substance.

The suspects also yielded 19 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, weighing about 78 grams, with a standard drug price of PHP530,400, and PHP200 cash.

Both were endorsed to Police Station 9 by the joint operating team of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Special Operations Unit-Western Visayas (SOU-6).

On the night of April 4, Edwin Alvarez, 55, also an HVI, and Ronnel Dayanan, 37, a street-level individual, were arrested by operatives of CDEU in Purok Neptune, Barangay Singcang-Airport.

They sold PHP1,000 worth of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer and were also found possessing 18 plastic sachets containing the same prohibited substance, weighing 67 grams valued at PHP455,600.

The two suspects were detained at Police Station 8.

On April 2, four drug personalities were apprehended by personnel of Police Station 5 in another sting operation at Villa Lucasan, Barangay Mandalagan.

They were identified as Ronilo “Inday Pogi” Villaflor, 51; Jovannie Bacalanco, 52; Joel Baron, 48; and Peter Jamaybay, 34.

The undercover policeman was able to buy PHP300 worth of suspected shabu during the operation at around 6:30 p.m.

The suspects yielded nine plastics sachets of the same prohibited substance, weighing 12 grams, valued at PHP82,000.

Operatives also recovered an improvised tooter, a disposable lighter, a weighing scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

All the suspects are to be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency