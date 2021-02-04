8 more PMVICs to open in Pangasinan

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Ilocos regional office said Wednesday eight more private motor vehicle inspection centers (PMVICs) will soon be operational in Pangasinan.

In an interview, LTO Ilocos regional director Teofilo Guadiz III said only one PMVIC is operational here, resulting in long queues daily.

“We have given the centers to operate seven days a week in order to address the queuing system problem,” he said.

Amid the backlash against the operation of PMVICs, Guadiz said it is needed to tackle the high death toll due to road crashes caused by faulty vehicles.

“A lot of people die from road crashes, we hope this will also be addressed. The PMVICs are not introduced to burden the people but to prevent accidents,” he said.

Guadiz said there were 12,487 deaths due to road crashes in 2018, or 34 fatalities daily.

He added that since road crashes were either due to driver’s error or a faulty vehicle, they have conducted massive drivers’ education. They are now looking into the roadworthiness of vehicles.

PMVICs have automated vehicle inspection machines that will not only check a vehicle’s compliance with emission standards, but will also test its roadworthiness before registration.

“Its accuracy is 99 percent as compared to inspections done by a human,” he said.

Guadiz said establishing a PMVIC costs PHP20 million to PHP30 million, and its operation is under a private and public partnership.

He said they plan to meet with private vehicle owners in the region to hear their concerns and issues regarding the PMVIC, and hopefully lessen the burden upon the motorists.

Meanwhile, the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Dagupan City has approved a resolution asking the reevaluation of the mayor’s permit issued to a PMVIC, which they deemed as “anti-poor”.

The resolution justifies the recommendation to Mayor Marc Brian Lim to reevaluate because of the “lack of transparency since no consultation was made prior to the formulation of PMVIC guidelines.”

The SP has also approved Resolution No. 6024 addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, through the Department of Transportation (DOTr), to repeal LTO Memorandum Circular 2018-2158.

Tamayo questioned the memorandum circular issued by the LTO and DOTr as the PMVIC system was implemented without the amendment of Republic Act 8749, or the Philippine Clean Air Act.

He said the amount being collected for the inspection is only written through an LTO memorandum circular.

However, it seems Lim may not be able to stop the operation of the local PMVIC even with the resolution being passed.

Lawyer Crisanto Estrada, the city’s civil registry officer, was consulted by city councilors on whether the PMVIC, being operated by BILY Transport Inc., could be shut down.

Estrada said the PMVIC is compliant with all requirements, making its suspension not possible.