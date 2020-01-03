8 more Filipinos aided amid unrest in Libya

The Philippine embassy in Tripoli has assisted eight Filipino nurses on Thursday from a clinic that is near the location of intense clashes in the Libyan capital.

Amid this situation in Libya, the embassy reiterated its call on Filipinos to be vigilant.

"The Philippine embassy reiterates its appeal to Filipinos in Tripoli to evacuate from areas near where fighting is taking place to avoid being caught in the crossfire," Charge d'Affaires Elmer Cato said in a statement.

The Philippine government remains ready to assist other Filipinos near the frontlines in relocating to safer areas as long as the situation on the ground would allow the embassy teams to reach them.

Cato said more than 20 other Filipinos have evacuated their residences in Salahuddin District and are now staying with relatives and friends.

He added that the embassy will provide temporary shelter to Filipinos who will be displaced by the ongoing clashes in certain parts of Tripoli.

The embassy will also continue to help Filipinos who may want to avail themselves of repatriation.

At least three Filipinos have requested assistance in returning to the Philippines since the start of the year.

A total of 149 OFWs were repatriated from the North African state in 2019.

