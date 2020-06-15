8 LSIs, 2 health workers test positive for Covid-19 in Caraga

Caraga Region has 10 new Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases that include eight Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) and two health workers, the Department of Health in the area (DOH-13) reported Sunday evening (June 14).

The new cases brought Caraga Region’s total confirmed cases to 32, the DOH announced just two days after confirming the addition of eight cases.

DOH-13 Director Jose Llacuna Jr. said the latest new Covid-19 cases in the region are part of the 55 specimens submitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City for confirmatory testing.

The eight LSIs who are all asymptomatic arrived June 6 via Nasipit port, except for the 18-year-old woman from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte, who arrived in the region from Cebu City on June 6 with colds.

Included in the asymptomatic LSIs is the 27-year-old female from Buenavista, Agusan del Norte; a 17-year-old female from Las Nieves, Agusan del NOrte; a 21-year-old female from Las Nieves; a 20-year-old female from Las Nieves; 20-year-old female from Nasipit, Agusan del Norte; a 22-year-old female from Bacuag, Surigao del Norte; and a 37-year-old male from Butuan City who arrived in the region from Cagayan de Oro City on June 1.

The two health workers–who are also asymptomatic–include a 50-year-old female from Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, who was exposed to a Covid-19 confirmed positive patient on June 3; and a 23-year-old female from Butuan City who was exposed to a Covid-19 confirmed positive patient on June 3.

Llacuna said the 10 new Covid-19 patients are now on strict quarantine in various health facilities in the region.

“DOH Caraga is closely coordinating with the concerned local government units (LGUs) in the management of these cases,” the DOH-13 said, even as commended the local governments in the region for establishing their pwn quarantine facilities.

“Let us work together by helping each other. It is only through concerted efforts will we get through this pandemic crisis,” Llacuna said.

Meanwhile, Llacuna also reported on the negative results of the 41 specimens sent to SPMC for confirmatory testing.

The negative results include the follow-up test of Covid-19 case no. 8 in the region, the three suspect cases from M.J. Santos Hospital, Butuan Doctors’ Hospital and Butuan City, and the 37 high-risk individuals and health workers from the different LGUs, health offices and hospitals in the region with a relevant history of exposure and travel.

As of June 14, Llacuna said Caraga Region has a total number of 152 suspect cases and 31 probable cases.

Source : Philippines News Agency