8 hurt as bus falls on its side in Nueva Ecija

Eight passengers of a bus were hurt in a road accident that occurred after the driver suffered chest pain along Kilometer 7 of the national road in Barangay Malbang here around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the victims were treated for minor injuries at the Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC) in Cabanatuan City, also in this province.

Investigation showed that the D' Liner passenger bus was negotiating the winding road bound for Cabanatuan City when its driver, Danny Lagitan, 36, of Barangay Diculiat, Maria Aurora, Aurora province, felt unwell.

"The driver suddenly felt chest pain and the vision darkened" said Capt. Victory de Leon, acting police chief here.

The driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the bus to ditch into a lower portion of the right shoulder of the road and fall on its side. The bus had 20 passengers.

A 20-meter skid mark from the right of way to the opposite lane was noticed by investigators.

De Leon said personnel from the Rural Health Unit of this town, Bureau of Fire Protection, as well as Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of San Jose City and Rizal and the Philippine Army joined forces in rescuing the victims.

