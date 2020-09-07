8 firefighters hurt as 2 fire trucks collide in Tacloban

Eight firemen were injured when two fire trucks responding to a call in this city collided Sunday night.

The collision happened past 8 p.m. at the intersection of the city’s Avenida Veteranos and Paterno Street, the Philippine National Police reported on Monday. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

Firetrucks of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Tacloban and Central Tacloban Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade were responding to a fire incident in Sagkahan district when the two vehicles got involved in a collision.

“Due to strong impact, both drivers and their passengers sustained injuries in the different parts of their bodies and were immediately rushed to the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center for medical treatment,” the police reported.

Of the eight injured firefighters, two are from the BFP and six from the volunteer fire brigade. Only two of them remained in hospital on Monday.

The fire incident was reportedly caused by an unplugged electrical device. The raze turned five makeshift houses into ashes in the city’s populated Sagkahan district. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency