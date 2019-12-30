8 firecracker victims reported in Cagayan Valley

With still two days before New Year's Day, eight people were already reported injured in firecracker-related accidents by the Department of Health in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley).

Dr. Rio Magpantay, DOH-Cagayan Valley regional director, said two cases happened on Dec. 27 and 28, aside from the six similar injuries reported earlier.

Of the total eight cases, three sustained burns due to dragon firecrackers in Tuguegarao City, one was injured by an improvised cannon (boga) in Santa Ana town, while three were hurt by unknown firecrackers in Isabela and one in Nueva Vizcaya.

"Two new fireworks-related cases were reported in Cordon, Isabela and Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya," Magpantay told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview over the weekend.

He cited last year's record of seven victims during the same period before the New Year, which shows a 14-percent hike in cases. "Luckily, no reported cases of firecracker ingestion and stray bullet injuries so far," he added.

Magpantay said the victims' ages range from 16 to 71 years old.

"Majority sustained blast burn injury without amputation and mostly are from Cagayan with four cases or 50 percent," he said.

Seven of the victims had been released after treatment except for a six-year-old boy from Santa Ana who sustained an injury in his genitals.

Magpantay said health officials are monitoring cases of firecracker victims until January 5.

Dr. Glenn Matthew Baggao, director of Cagayan Valley Medical Center, told the PNA that doctors and nurses are on standby at the emergency room of the CVMC, the region's largest health facility, to immediately attend to firecracker victims.

We put up more manpower and medical facilities at the emergency room, he added.

