8 Filipinos to join Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open

MANILA: Eight Filipinos will compete in the 2nd Universal Chinese Taipei 9-Ball Open at Hulk Billiards Flagship Hall in Ximending, Wanhua District on Jan. 10 to 12. Johann Chua, James Aranas, Anton Raga, Jeffrey Ignacio, Kyle Amoroto, Marvin Asis, Jefrey Roda and Bernie Regalario, members of the Marboys Billiards Club owned by JR Velasco, will leave for Taiwan on Jan. 9. "Our Filipino cue athletes have proven their excellence and ability to win medals in cue sports, like in the World Cup of Pool in Europe. We want to build on that momentum and further strengthen men's participation through this event,' Velasco said in an interview on Sunday. The Chinese Taipei Open will award USD10,000 to the champion and USD5,000 to the runner-up. The third and fourth placers will get USD2,500 each. Chua and Aranas bagged a record fourth World Cup of Pool title last year. They defeated Germans Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen in the final, 11-7, in Lugo, Spain. Source: Philippines News Agency