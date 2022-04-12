﻿8 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

At least eight domestic flights between Manila and Caticlan, Bacolod and Masbate were canceled on Tuesday due to bad weather.

As of 11:10 a.m., the Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights were canceled:

Cebu Pacific 5J 891/92 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 48/484 Manila – Bacolod – Manila

Cebu Pacific 5J 901/902 Manila – Caticlan – Manila

CebGo DG 6177/6178 Manila – Masbate – Manila

The weather bureau earlier reported that Tropical Depression Agaton will continue to bring light to moderate with, at times, heavy rains over parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

The TD that has a maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 75 kph, was last tracked in the vicinity of Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

Typhoon Malakas (local name Basyang) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but is not forecast to have a direct effect on the country’s weather.

Source: Philippines News Agency