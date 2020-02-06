8 Chinese nabbed for kidnapping in ParaAaque

Police officers arrested a total of eight Chinese nationals for kidnapping in ParaAaque City.

The group is composed of four men -- Li Ming, 33, Li Guohua, 39, Zou Guanping, 41, Wang Congcong, 33, and four women -- Ni Yue, 25, Wu Min, 24, Liu Fangyu, 29, and Fang Zhaodi, 29.

Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) spokesman, Maj. Ronaldo Lumactod, Jr, said the victim Zhang Benqin Abo, 32, from Hunan, China was abducted at Bayview Park Hotel Manila on Wednesday morning.

Lumactod said the victim has no outstanding loans from the suspects, which was the common reason for abduction cases among Chinese nationals in the country.

It was revealed that the kidnapping was not related to casino and Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO).

"Walang utang. Target lang nila kuhaan ng pera itong biktima. [No loans involved. The suspects only targeted the victim to get money]," Lumactod said.

The victim bared that the kidnappers used the women as a front to get to the victim, Lumactod added.

Authorities are also looking at the possibility that the kidnapping scheme of Chinese nationals has changed.

Police officials suspected that the Chinese kidnappers were starting to kidnap their countrymen randomly.

The victim was rescued based on the report of Rex Diongon, security guard of Solaire Hotel and Casino at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was left by the suspects aboard a black Ford Everest without plate number along PITX Avenue in ParaAaque City.

The victim was blindfolded and both of his hands were tied with packaging tape when found by responding police officers.

After getting information from the victim's testimony, the team roamed around the area and spotted the vehicle of the suspects.

The suspects were cornered along Marina Street, Dongalo, ParaAaque City after a brief chase. They yielded a .45-caliber handgun with four live ammunition, and assorted cellphones.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing to determine the motive of the abduction.

