8 Cebu villages ‘biofenced’ to keep garbage off waterways

The city government has introduced its biofence technology to eight mountain villages here, aimed at addressing the massive accumulation of garbage from neighboring municipalities' coastal areas. The setting up of biofences in Agsungot, Binaliw, Pulangbato, Pit-os, San Jose, Bacayan, Talamban, and Budlaan came after the 5th Cebu City coastal cleanup activity on Saturday. The biofence is made up of pet bottles wrapped in a net, and is designed to float on riverbanks, creeks, and other waterways to contain garbage and prevent them from flowing into the ocean. "The office is positive that with the extension of the said technology, there will be a massive movement and awareness to address the alarming rate of garbage polluting our ocean," the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCenro) said in a statement. Before Installing the biofence, members of CCENRO River Troopers conducted site assessment, preparation, and coordination with the communities along Butuanon River for the simultaneous installation of the biofences. "The office is hopeful that with biofences installed in key strategic areas of each barangay, the problem of solid waste would somehow be manageable, promoting ownership and accountability with the respective leaders of the community. " CCenro added. Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama appealed to officials in the eight villages to take care of the biofences that would help the city in its environmental campaign.

Source: Philippines News Agency