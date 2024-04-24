BUTUAN CITY: At least 8,901 vacancies will be offered to jobseekers as the Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region (DOLE-13) will spearhead different job fairs in the area to celebrate the 122nd Labor Day on May 1. Data provided by DOLE-13 on Wednesday showed that 4,374 of the vacancies are for local jobs, while the 4,527 are overseas jobs. 'There will be simultaneous jobs fair activities in different sites in Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands,' DOLE-13 said. Jobseekers from Agusan del Norte may proceed to Almont Inland Resort in Butuan City for the jobs fair; the Naligayan Grounds at the Provincial Capitol in Patin-ay, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur; the Surigao City Cultural Center for Surigao del Norte; the Tandag City gymnasium for Surigao del Sur; and the Sta. Cruz covered court in San Jose town for Dinagat Islands. In addition to the jobs fair, payout activities for the beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvanta ged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) will also be held in various parts of the region. During the activity, 27,732 beneficiaries will receive PHP123.2 million worth of TUPAD payments, while 873 beneficiaries of the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program will also be awarded PHP21.1 million worth of livelihood packages. Also, some 421 beneficiaries of the government internship program will receive their salaries, amounting to more than PHP1.7 million. Moreover, some 131 sellers from 74 farmers' organizations will join the celebration through the Kadiwa ng Pangulo program, where displays of agricultural products will be sold to the public. ( Source: Philippines News Agency