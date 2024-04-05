8.8K senior citizens in N. Cotabato town get P53.3-M social pension

The North Cotabato provincial government on Friday began distributing PHP53.3 million worth of social pension to 8,898 senior citizens here in scheduled payouts until April 10. Based on the record, 8,898 senior citizens stand to receive PHP6,000 each from the payouts, which is equivalent to their monthly stipend of PHP1,000 for the first semester of this year. The assistance primarily benefits disadvantaged senior citizens. 'This is another way of expressing the government's care and gratitude, and on your part, kindly take care of yourselves as we experience the effect of the El Niño phenomenon,' North Cotabato 1st District Board Member Roland D. Jungco, who represented Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, said during the payout activity at the municipal gymnasium here. Personnel of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Treasurer's Office are facilitating the payouts from funds downloaded through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 12 (Soccsksargen). ' We can use this fund to buy our maintenance medicines and other necessities needed at home,' a certain Nanay Oling of Barangay Poblacion said after receiving the financial aid. Social pension is one of the flagship initiatives of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. through the DSWD. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency