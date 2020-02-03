7K families remain in Taal evacuation centers

Most families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano have returned to their respective homes as only more than 7,000 families remain in evacuation centers across four provinces in Calabarzon (Region 4-A).

As of 6 a.m. Monday, the number of families sheltered in evacuation centers has declined to 7,155 or 25,327 persons in 162 evacuation centers, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest update.

The figures are significantly lower compared to the 10,848 families recorded last Friday.

Evacuees have returned to their homes since the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology lowered the volcano's alert level status from 4 to 3 last January 26. Some barangays located within the seven-kilometer danger zone, however, remain on lockdown.

Taal Volcano's status remains on Alert Level 3 or decreased tendency towards hazardous eruption.

The eruption of the volcano on January 12 has affected a total of 128,311 families in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon, according to the NDRRMC.

Its damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna has so far amounted to PHP3.35 billion.

Some PHP86 million worth of assistance has been extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of Education and local government units to the affected families.

Source: Philippines News Agency