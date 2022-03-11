﻿794K Albay residents complete PhilSys Step 2 sign-up

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Albay reported on Friday that at least 794,075 individuals have finished the input of their biometric information for the national ID registration as of February 2.

In an interview, Cross Doreh Lee, PSA-Albay spokesperson, said the number represents 73 percent of the 1,085,367 target residents of the province for enlistment in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The Step 2 process validates supporting documents and captures biometrics including iris and fingerprint scans and front-facing photographs at local registration centers.

Lee said PSA-Albay is now also accepting walk-in clients for the PhilSy registration in different centers across the province.

Previously, application was only by appointment to avoid crowding in the centers and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Applicants are welcome provided that they have supporting documents such as birth certificates and other government-issued IDs, Lee said.

“The Registration Centers strictly observe minimum health and safety protocols such as temperature checking, wearing properly of face masks, social distancing, and hands disinfection. Also, health survey form is to be accomplished by registrants using either online or printed form,” she noted.

Applicants, Lee added, are advised to bring their own ballpen for filling out the forms, as an added measure against Covid-19.

“We prioritize the safety and security of everyone, that’s why we are always conducting disinfection and observing proper health protocols,” she said.

Likewise, Lee said they are encouraging government offices and private institutions with 60 or more employees to avail of their institutional registration.

Some of the PhilSys Registration Centers in Albay that accept registrants from Mondays to Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., are at the Bungkaras Gym in Camalig town; 3rd Floor, Daraga Public Market in Daraga; Arandurugan Hall in Guinobatan; 2nd Floor, Embarcadero de Legazpi; Barangay Victory Village; 3rd Floor, SM City Legazpi; and Ground Floor, PSA Building, Regional Government Center also in Legazpi City, among others.

PHilSys registration teams are also conducting mobile registration in barangays.

Meanwhile, in Catanduanes, Jan Aizel Tura, 32, of Barangay Pangilao, San Miguel town, in an interview, said she was glad that she already received her national ID.

“I already have a lifetime ID, when I apply for work, I can now present something that is mine and the proof of my existence, Thank you to our government for this kind of opportunity,” she added.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID will be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

