78th Malasakit Center opens in Bulacan town

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go opened on Tuesday the country’s 78th Malasakit Center through virtual launching at the Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital (RMMMH) here.

He also turned over a PHP10-million assistance to the center during the opening rites.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop-shop for patients confined in government hospitals that gives them easy access to financial assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), Department of Health (DOH), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Launched was Bulacan’s second Malasakit Center, the fourth in Central Luzon and 78th all over the country.

The event was graced by provincial officials headed by Governor Daniel Fernando, who urged the patients and their families to avail of the government’s financial assistance program.

Also present during the opening rites were Sta. Maria Mayor Russel Pleyto, Councilor Fe Ramos and RMMMH chief Dr. Dave Domingo.

The governor, together with the local officials, thanked Go for his support and help to the province.

“Don’t thank me, it is the taxes paid to the government. These are your funds, these are government funds which President Rodrigo Duterte returns to you,” Go said in response.

The first Malasakit Center in the province is at the Bulacan Medical Center in Malolos City which was launched in 2018.

Go authored the Malasakit Center Act of 2019 to institutionalize the establishment of the help centers in all government-run hospitals to cover more indigent Filipino patients in providing medical and financial assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency