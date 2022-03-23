﻿78 typhoon-affected Bacolod cops receive cash aid from PNP

Some 78 personnel of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) affected by Typhoon Odette last December have received financial aid from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Lt. Col. Sherlock Gabana, public information officer of BCPO, said on Wednesday those given assistance were residents of Bacolod and other parts of Negros Occidental whose houses were destroyed during the onslaught of the typhoon.

Each of the recipients was given PHP4,000 each during the flag-raising rites led by Col. Thomas Joseph Martir, police city director, at the BCPO headquarters on Monday.

They received the assistance after the damage on their houses were evaluated, Gabana said.

“The BCPO personnel express their gratitude to the PNP organization for the assistance. It could ease their burden in a little way. It also lifts their morale knowing the organization looks after their welfare in times of calamity and disaster,” he added.

The financial aid was released by the PNP national office through the Finance Service of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas.

In Negros Occidental, more than 190,000 houses were partially damaged and almost 66,000 dwellings were destroyed while in this capital city, some 9,000 houses were also damaged when Typhoon Odette slammed across the province overnight on December 16.

Source: Philippines News Agency