770 Housing Units for Typhoon Yolanda Victims Ready by December 15

Laua-an – The Municipality of Laua-an is set to complete the rehabilitation of 770 housing units for victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda by December 15. Eby Archangel Butiong, head of the Antique Provincial Housing Affairs and Resettlement Office (PHARO) and the secretariat of Task Force Lugta, announced this development on Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, contractor is finalizing the finishing touches at the relocation site in Barangay Lugta. The repair work includes fixing windows and doors and repainting the units. The housing units, completed in 2017, faced delays in turnover due to flooding issues, prompting the need for rehabilitation. The provincial government provided support, including the provision of jetmatic pumps for water supply. Butiong also mentioned the ongoing construction of a drainage system, funded with PHP10 million by the provincial government, to address the flooding problem. During an aerial inspection, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao emphasized the importance of the project. Butiong expressed hope that beneficiaries, currently living in hazard zones, would relocate to the new housing units before Christmas.