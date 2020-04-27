77.6K Surigao Norte families get food assistance

The massive food pack distribution being conducted by the provincial government of Surigao del Norte have already benefited thousands of families in the area who are affected by the continuing community quarantine to contain the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

As of Sunday (April 26), a total of 77,691 households have already been provided with food packs during the relief operations conducted in 10 towns in the province that started last week.

The relief operations will continue this week in the remaining towns of Surigao del Norte, Roberto Parada of the information office of the provincial government told the Philippine News Agency Monday.

“Each family received five kilos of rice and assorted canned goods. The distribution will proceed this week to other towns that were not covered last week,” Parada said.

Parada said Gov. Francisco Matugas of Surigao del Norte wants all residents to receive the food assistance as the government continues its efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Data provided by the provincial government revealed that as of Sunday, a total of 53,429 families in Surigao City already received their food packs while 11,237 families were also given food assistance in Siargao Island since last week, particularly in the towns of Sta. Monica, Del Carmen, Dapa, Burgos, San Isidro, and Pilar.

In the mainland, aside from Surigao City, a total of 13,025 families from the towns of Malimono, Mainit, and Tagana-an have also received food assistance.

Parada said the provincial government has released the PHP20,000 financial aid to all 335 barangays in Surigao del Norte early this month.

Parada said the financial aid will allow local officials to procure additional food packs for families who were not able to receive assistance during the relief operations conducted by the provincial government. Source: Philippines News Agency