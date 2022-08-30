74-yr-old Filipino assaulted in Manhattan: Consulate

Another elderly Filipino was assaulted in Manhattan, the latest in the string of violence and harassment involving a Filipino national in New York.

The Philippine Consulate General said the victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd St. on Wednesday when "she was punched without provocation by another woman."

The suspect fled the scene.

"In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community, as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions at all times while on the streets or in the subways," the Consulate said.

It did not provide details if the incident was a case of Asian hate but the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) assured that the issue had been raised by the Philippine government with US officials.

"The issue of Asian hate crime has been raised by the Philippine government with US officials. Recently, Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato raised this issue with the concerned authorities in New York City, who gave the assurance that they are taking this matter very seriously and are taking steps to address it," DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said in a separate statement.

"We assure our fellow Filipinos that our Consulate General in New York will continue monitoring these incidents accordingly and is ready to assist hate crime victims and other distressed Filipinos in the area," she added.

There are about 450,000 Filipinos in 10 states under the Consulate's jurisdiction.

Daza said the 74-year-old Filipino's assault brings to 43 the number of cases of "race-based violence, harassment, and other criminal incident involving Filipinos" monitored by the Consulate.

Most of these cases are in New York City, particularly Manhattan and Queens

Source: Philippines News Agency