74 new officers join PH Army

The Philippine Army (PA) formally welcomed into its ranks 74 members of the Officer Preparatory Class who graduated at Camp O' Donnell, Capas, Tarlac on Monday.

The Salinlahi Class 702019, composed of 14 females and 60 males, took oath after finishing a rigorous leadership and military training at the Officer Candidate School (OCS) that aimed to hone their capabilities as new junior officers.

Retain the same level of mindset and eagerness even when deployed in your respective units and offices. For as long as you know your role and purpose, then, you will go a long way in the course of your leadership journey, PA chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said.

The Army, through the OCS, trains eligible enlisted personnel and civilians to become officers and capacitate the PA's units and offices in support of the command's organizational, operational, and modernization endeavors.

To serve as an Army officer entails great sacrifice for each of us. You will face more tasks and responsibilities that you have to fulfill. Knowing that you have reached this far, means that you are prepared to take on more challenges, ready to lead and fueled with passion in your call to duty in serving our people and our nation, Gapay said.

Source: Philippines News agency