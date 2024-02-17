74 held for various crimes in Laguna dragnet

CALAMBA: A total of 74 individuals were arrested during a simultaneous anti-crime dragnet in Laguna on Friday. The Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO) reported Saturday that 20 were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal drugs. More than 76 grams of shabu, with a street value of at least PHP500,000, were confiscated during simultaneous operations, according to acting LPPO director Col. Gauvin Mel Unos. Forty-five others were nabbed for suspected participation in various types of illegal gambling. Additionally, the dragnet led to the arrest of three of Calabarzon's Most Wanted Persons who are linked to separate cases of murder, rape and theft. The police did not specify the charges against seven others. Source: Philippines News Agency