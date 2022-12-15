73 ex-rebels get P1.4-M livelihood aid in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: At least 73 former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Surigao del Sur received livelihood assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13).

In a statement Thursday, DSWD-13 said the PHP1.4 million aid was released through the Livelihood Settlement Grant of the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

“The distribution of the livelihood assistance to the 73 former rebels was facilitated in Tandag City on Wednesday,” DSWD-13 said, adding that each beneficiary received PHP20,000 cash.

“The former rebels can utilize the assistance as seed capital fund to start a livelihood activity in their respective communities,” it said.

Among those who benefited from the livelihood distribution on Wednesday was “Ardo,” who spent more than five years in the communist movement.

“I decided to surrender after seeing the lives of those who returned to mainstream society. I realized that there’s no future in the armed struggle, only hardships not only on my part but also to the people in communities,” Ardo said in a local dialect during a phone interview on Thursday.

He said he would use the assistance in developing his farm

Source: Philippines News Agency