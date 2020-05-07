72 front-liners in Maguindanao town test negative of Covid-19

Seventy-two front-liners, including members of the local police force, tested negative of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the rapid anti-body test conducted in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Wednesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Samama, provincial health chief, said in a radio interview on Thursday that those who underwent testing belonged to the first batch of people to whom they would administer rapid diagnostic evaluation for the next three days.

At least 200 persons are expected to be tested during the three-day tests being conducted at an isolation tent beside the Datu Odin Sinsuat town hall.

Priorities were given to front-liners such as soldiers, police, nurses, village watchmen, and relatives of a former Covid-19 positive patient from the town.

The patient was an attendee of the Davao City cockfighting derby and tested positive in early April. He has recovered since then.

“This is good for us, we must be healthy to be able to perform our duties as front-liners,” said a health worker who asked that she remained unidentified.

The same rapid testing activities are also scheduled to take place soon in the towns of Matanog and Parang.

Samama said the rapid testing kits were provided by the Maguindanao provincial government, headed by Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu.

