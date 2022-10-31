72 deaths due to Paeng being validated

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday it is validating reports that about 72 people have died due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, which has battered a large part of the country.

According to its latest update, the NDRRMC said under validation are two deaths reported in Western Visayas, three in Soccsksargen; and 67 at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Earlier, Maguindanao officials reported 31 deaths in the province due to flashfloods.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister, said 16 of the fatalities are from Datu Odin Sinsuat town, 10 from Datu Blah Sinsuat, and five from Upi.

“Most of the fatalities were in a sub-village near Mt. Minandar in Barangay Kusiong of Datu Odin Sinsuat,” Sinarimbo told reporters Friday.

Meanwhile, the NDRRMC said it is also verifying reports that 31 individuals have been injured in BARMM.

It is also verifying reports of three missing persons in Soccsksargen, and 11 more in BARMM.

As of this time, the NDRRMC said it could only confirm reports of two injured individuals from Soccsksargen.

So far, the NDRRMC has placed the number of affected families at 49,767, or 184,161 persons, residing in Bico, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and BARMM.

About 113 evacuation centers have been activated, sheltering 625 families or 2,400 individuals, with the remainder seeking shelter with relatives and friends.

Meanwhile, damaged houses were placed at 292, from Western and Central Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the BARMM.

Of the figure, 171 have been classified as damaged, while 121 have been categorized as destroyed.

PNP on full alert

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has instructed all police units, especially in areas affected by Paeng, to maximize assistance to local government units (LGUs) through the deployment of personnel and available resources for disaster response.

Col. Redrico Maranan, chief of the PNP Public Information Office, said top police officials have been continuously monitoring the adverse effects of the weather disturbance in full coordination with the NDRRMC.

“Our Chief PNP (Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr.) emphasized the need for coordination with the LGUs and the local DRRMOs (disaster risk reduction and management offices) for strategic deployment of personnel, especially in areas where assistance is needed the most,” Maranan said.

Azurin also instructed regional directors in Paeng-affected areas to check and monitor the condition of their personnel’s dependents

Source: Philippines News Agency