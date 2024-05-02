The Laguna Provincial Police Office's (LPPO) intensified anti-criminality operations in April resulted in the arrest of some 705 suspects and the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics and loose firearms. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, acting director of the LPPO, told reporters on Thursday that unfaltering operations carried out by lawmen last month has dealt a telling blow to criminality in this province. In its final April tally, the LPPO arrested 259 drug suspects, 237 illegal gambling suspects, 13 illegal firearms suspects and 196 other individuals with standing arrest warrants, the provincial police chief reported. "The successful operations conducted by the Laguna PNP against criminality are a testament to the cooperation between law enforcement and the community," he said. Unos added the series of anti-drug operations last month resulted in the confiscation of shabu and marijuana with an estimated combined street value of some PHP3.3 million. Additionally, LPPO operatives managed to seize 16 loose firearms and assorted ammunition during the month-long campaign. Unos said his office will continue its efforts to curb crime in the province. Source: Philippines News Agency