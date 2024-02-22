700 reams of smuggled cigarettes seized in Northern Samar port

TACLOBAN: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) intercepted on Tuesday at least 700 reams of undocumented cigarettes at the Santa Clara port in Allen, Northern Samar. In an updated report sent to reporters Wednesday, the PCG said the personnel from the Coast Guard Intelligence Group and Coast Guard Working Dog Narcotics Detection Dogs in Eastern Visayas were conducting a routing inspection early Tuesday when they discovered the contraband onboard in a closed six-wheel aluminum van. The van, driven by a certain Argie Labrador, 27, a resident of Pasig City, came from Zamboanga City and was for shipment to Oas, Albay, according to PCG. 'The PCG team requested the driver to open the boxes with his permission and found that they contained an undetermined number of cigarette packs with no pertinent documents,' the PCG Northern Samar said in a statement. The contraband consisted of 400 reams of Black Hawk Platinum Cigarettes, 200 reams of Platinum Cigarettes, and 100 reams of Canon Menthol Cigarettes. Authorities ha ve yet to disclose the value of undocumented cigarettes. Source: Philippines News Agency