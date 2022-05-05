﻿700 more police personnel deployed to Antique

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has sent more than 700 police augmentation forces to Antique to secure the May 9 elections.

Antique Provincial Police Office (APPO) Director Col. Alexander Mariano said on Thursday he requested PRO 6 to send more police personnel to ensure a peaceful and orderly election.

The province has six areas of immediate concern– the towns of Hamtic, Sibalom, San Remigio, Culasi, Sebaste, and Laua-an.

They either have the presence of the New People’s Army or have a history of intense political rivalry.

APPO has around 900 police personnel assigned to the 18 municipalities of the province.

Mariano said the police are expected to perform their duties to serve and protect the ballots as well as the voters who will be performing their sacred right of suffrage during the election.

“Do not allow anyone or any group to harass or alter the results of the election,” he said during the pre-deployment ceremony of the policemen including the augmentation force who arrived here on Thursday.

So far, policemen have yet to monitor any private armed group nor any incident of vote-buying.

Source: Philippines News Agency

