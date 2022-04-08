﻿70 Pampanga priests back Robredo, Pangilinan in 2022 polls

A total of 70 out of the 157 active members of the clergy of the Archdiocese of Pampanga have expressed their support for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis Pangilinan.

“We firmly believe that their well-thought-out platform of governance embodies the Christian vision of the world. We believe that they are the most competent and morally credible leaders our beloved and benighted country needs,” the priests said in a statement posted on the archdiocese’s website on Friday.

The priests said they are for candidates who promote the common good.

“We believe that the common good is best served by servant leaders who hold themselves accountable to the people they serve, uphold the highest level of transparency in their governance, and inspire us to do right by our fellow Filipinos,” they added.

In making the endorsement, they said they favor a government that truly respects the life of every individual person and advances the well-being of all.

They also enjoined the Kapampangan faithful to discern and decide and make their choice on the basis of these values and their conscience.

Among the signatories of the statement were Vicar General Fr. Francis Dizon, chancellor Fr. Danny Nacpil, and Fr. Victor Nicdao, Rector of the Mother of Good Counsel Seminary.

Earlier, clergy of the Prelature of Infanta also threw their support for Robredo and Pangilinan in the forthcoming polls, saying it is their moral duty “to ensure the future of the youth and future generations”.

