70 new infections raise PNP Covid-19 tally to 5,462

The number of police personnel who have contracted the coronavirus disease has reached 5,462.

As of Monday evening, data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service showed that of the 70 new infections, 25 were from the Police Regional Office in Ilocos Region (PRO-1), followed by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) with 20, PRO-6 (Western Visayas) with 9, PRO 4-A (Calabarzon) with 7, PRO-3 (Central Luzon) with 4; while the PRO-7 (Central Visayas), PRO-8 (Eastern Visayas), PRO-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), PRO-10 (Northern Mindanao), and PRO-12 (Soccsksargen) have one each.

Meantime, 4,125 personnel have recovered from the disease while the death toll stands at 17.

The health service is also monitoring 1,320 total active number of active cases.

Cops tested for Covid-19 observe a 14-day quarantine and undergo another test. Once cleared, they have to rest for seven to 10 more days before going back to duty.

