70 Leyte, Samar towns listed in WB-funded project vs. stunting

TACLOBAN CITY: At least 70 towns in Leyte and Samar provinces have been included in the World Bank-funded Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project that seeks to reduce the incidence of stunting.

During a launch at the Madison Park Hotel here, officials signed a pledge of commitment to carry out the three-year project designed to increase the utilization of a package of nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions to curb malnutrition.

The project covers 235 towns nationwide with about 30 of them are in the four provinces in Eastern Visayas region, Department of Health regional director Exuperia Sabalberino said.

These towns are Abuyog, Bato, Calubian, Capoocan, Carigara, Hilongos, Hindang, Inopacan, Isabel, Javier, Lapaz, Leyte, MacArthur, Matalom, Mahaplag, Mayorga, Palo, Palompon, Pastrana, San Miguel, Sta. Fe and Tolosa in Leyte province.

In Samar provinces, included are the towns of Almagro, Basey, Calbiga, Daram, Gandara, Hinabangan, Marabut, Matuguinao. Motiong, Pagsanghan, Pinabacdao, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, San Sebastian, Sta. Margarita, Sta. Rita, Sto. Nino, Tagapalu-an, Tarangnan, Villareal and Zumarraga.

Also listed are the towns of Balangkayan, Can-avid, Gen. MacArthur, Giporlos, Hernani, Jipapad, Lawaan, Maslog, Maydolong, Mercedes, Oras, San Julian, San Policarpo in Eastern Samar; Biri, Caoul, Gamay, Laoang, Las Navas, Lope de Vega, Mapanas, Palapag, Pambujan, Rosario, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Victoria and Lavezares in Northern Samar.

Among provinces in the region, Samar has the highest prevalence of stunting at 16.67 percent, followed by Eastern Samar (15.46 percent), Northern Samar (15.10 percent) and Leyte (14.99 percent).

At least 63,655 children under five years old in Eastern Visayas are stunted, the National Nutrition Council earlier said, citing monitoring reports from local government units.

“Despite regular nutrition program, there are still areas in the region with high cases of underweight and stunted. There is a fund allocation based on the performance of local governments. On top of this, there is a management fund provided to ensure regular m monitoring in the local level,” Sabalberino said.

The first component of the project will provide support on the provision of support for primary health care services with focus on social and behavior change communication, strengthening health and nutrition services systems.

“Another component is the community-driven health and nutrition interventions to include increased access to and use of clean water, appropriate sanitation, and improved hygiene practices, access to early childhood care and development services and increasing access of conditional cash transfer beneficiaries to nutrition programs and services,” Department of Social Welfare and Development regional director Grace Subong said.

Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla vowed to support the project as he believes that properly nourished children will be assets of the province in the future.

“We are seeing this project as something that will educate the parents for them not to give their children the wrong food. Health and nutrition are also not a priority of many families,” Petilla said.

On June 22, the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a USD178.1 million loan to support countries efforts to combat malnutrition in 235 towns nationwide.

The government has yet to come up with funding allocation for each town depending on the result of an ongoing baseline study, which will be completed early of 2023

Source: Philippines News Agency