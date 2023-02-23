7 teams start campaign in Under-18 volleyball tourney

MANILA: Seven teams will start their campaign in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships which will resume on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Malate, Manila.

Playing in the girls’ division are De La Salle Lipa (Batangas) against Parañaque Green Berets (1-0 win-loss) in Pool A and Sto. Niño de Praga Academy of Trece Martires City (Cavite) against Team Hiraya of Angono, Rizal (0-1) in Pool D. Both matches are set at 11:30 a.m.

Canossa Academy of Lipa City and UVL Science City of Muñoz in Nueva Ecija will square off at 2:30 p.m.

In the boys’ division, La Salle-Greenhills takes on Santa Rosa City (1-1) at 8:30 a.m. in Pool A, De La Salle-Lipa faces Hermosa Volleyball Club of Bataan (1-0) at 4 p.m. in Pool C while Canossa Academy of Lipa City battles Queen Anne School of Santa Rosa City (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. in Pool D.

Five teams, namely Justice CM Palma High School of Quezon City (Pool A) and Team Nagcarlan, Laguna (Pool D) in the boys' division and Maryhill College of Lucena City (Pool A), California Precision Sports of Antipolo City (Pool C) and Volida Volleyball Club of Manila (Pool D) in the girls’ division are unbeaten after two matches in the tournament organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

Matches are held every Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the finals scheduled on March 12.

“The Under-18 Championships aims to keep the pool of young players active. This tournament serves as a feeder for future national teams,” said Suzara, who also serves as secretary of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Empowerment Commission

Source: Philippines News Agency