7 police execs included in latest revamp

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan has ordered the reassignment of seven more senior police officials to various units of the police force’s hierarchy.

In an order which took effect on Friday, Cascolan reassigned Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay to lead the PNP Health Service (PNPHS), the main unit in charge of the PNP’s response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health crisis. He was erstwhile Deputy Director for Comptrollership.

Meanwhile, former PNPHS director Brig. Gen. Herminio Tadeo Jr. was named deputy head of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM).

Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega is now the Deputy Director for Comptrollership, while Brig. Gen. Rex dela Rosa is the new head of the PNP Finance Service after his stint in the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 (Central Luzon).

After his stint at the DICTM, Brig. Gen. Daniel Mayoni is now the deputy chief of the Directorate for Police and Community Relations (DPCR).

Meanwhile, two police colonels were designated to new positions — Col. Arthur Cabalona as acting executive officer of the Directorate for Comptrollership and Col. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. as acting executive officer of the Directorate for Research and Development.

The latest reorganization is prompted by the retirement of some senior officials.

Meanwhile, Cascolan said he is eyeing to implement his 9-point agenda of action by immediately launching programs and projects through the PNP Sustainable Development Program.

In his first command conference, Cascolan bared plans to fully implement the PNP modernization program 2030 with high impact results and long-term victories through the roadmap PNP P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan.

Cascolan said one of the major programs is the implementation of a comprehensive PNP Master Development Plan for all PNP Camps or the decongestion plan to bring the PNP units close to areas where services are much needed.

“We will first implement this plan in the National Headquarters and then to all PNP camps by decongesting and streamlining units and offices, relocating operational units closer to the public for faster and better delivery of their services,” he said.

Under the Decongestion Plan, the relocation will push through including DIPOs, MG, HPG, PSPG, SAF, LSS, EOD/K9, PNP TS, Health Service including facilities outside Camp Crame to provide more efficient service to clients availing of PNP frontline services. The plan also includes the decentralization of PNP Licensing and accessibility of frontline services such as One-Stop Shop, FAs & Explosives, SOSIA, DI, and National Police Clearance, MV Clearance, others.

Cascolan said the PNP will embark on an intensive Human Resource Development to ensure that every police personnel know his or her job and do them well.

“We will improve individual and unit skills in performing basic police roles, marksmanship, patrolling, intelligence, police operations, investigation and community relations, through intensified training, modernization of equipment, and utilization of information and communications technology,” he said.

He announced that a comprehensive organizational audit will be the basis of the reorganization and restructuring of PNP units and offices.

A personnel welfare program is also laid by the PNP Chief by giving “equal opportunity and leveling the playing field in placement and promotion of personnel based strictly on performance, service reputation and merit and fitness”.

He also noted that PNP’s provision of healthcare and wellness services will improve in partnership with various healthcare providers and national hospitals.

“Our plan on facilities development will provide more work-conducive offices and training facilities, better quartering, healthcare, and wellness facilities,” he said.

In his program aimed for the community, the PNP will promote the ‘bayanihan spirit’ and the ‘community service-oriented policing (CSOP)’ for stronger partnership and active engagement with communities in ensuring peace and order and to sustain the gains against crime and violence with maximizing police visibility in areas.

“Let us all unite and stand to do what is right; to do what is best to serve the people and our country; and guided by our ever gracious, merciful and loving Lord God, let us together make this nation – our beloved Philippines become a better place to live, work and do business,” Cascolan said.

Source: Philippines News Agency