7 out of 10 Filipinos in favor of PUV modernization: survey

MANILA: A significant majority or 70 percent of adult Filipinos expressed support for the government's public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP), according to the results of a survey conducted by research and analytics firm Capstone-Intel Corp. released on Friday. The survey, conducted from Nov. 22-29 involving 1,503 respondents, showed that 70 percent of the respondents approved of the government's performance on PUV modernization, with 41 percent rating the program as "good" and 29 percent giving it a "very good" performance rating. Only 5 percent rated the government's performance as negative, while 24 percent were neutral. The survey findings were released following the announcement of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that the Dec. 31 deadline for the consolidation of PUV operators and drivers will no longer be extended. Marcos noted that to date, around 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the PUVMP. He said the consolidation of PUVs would push thr ough for the benefit of the country amid plans to modernize the public transport system. Under the PUVMP, operators and drivers will be organized into cooperatives or corporations to ensure the efficiency of its operations with an upgraded fleet of low-carbon emission, safe and efficient PUV units. Capstone-Intel Research and Publications Director Ella Kristina Domingo-Coronel, however, stressed that the high percentage of support for the modernization program does not mean that the government can be complacent on its policies for PUVs, especially in providing support for jeepney drivers and operators. "So, of course, lahat ng tao, gusto ng modernization, gusto natin ng modern public transportation system (everyone wants modernization, we want a modern public transportation system). And obviously, survey respondents are in favor of it. But that doesn't stop the government from ensuring that those who will be displaced will have a source of income because no one should be left behind," she said. The poll a lso showed that jeepneys are the second most commonly used mode of land transportation in the country, utilized by 34 percent of respondents. Motorcycles are the most popular mode of transportation, with 37 percent of respondents using them. The study also explored Filipinos' transportation expenses, both on personal and household levels. For individuals, 75 percent said they spend less than PHP500 a week. On household level, the study revealed a moderately higher proportion of weekly transportation budget, with 54 percent saying they spend less than PHP500 a week, while 43 percent said they spend even more. Source: Philippines News Agency