7 out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once daily: SWS

MANILA: The new survey results by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) suggest that seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once daily.

According to the Fourth Quarter 2022 SWS survey conducted from Dec. 10 to 14, 2022, around 69 percent of Filipino Catholics pray every day — with 35 percent praying several times a day and 34 percent praying once a day.

The survey also revealed that around 10 percent of Filipino Catholics pray several times a week; 6 percent pray every week; 4 percent pray 2 to 3 times a week; 4 percent pray about once a month; 2 percent pray nearly every week; 1 percent pray several times a year; 1 percent pray about 1 to 2 times a year; 1 percent pray less than once a year; and 1 percent never pray.

On the attendance in religious services, 38 percent said they attend religious services once a week or more than once a week.

Twenty-four percent said they attend religious services two or more times a month; 20 percent once a month; 9 percent about two to 11 times a year; 7 percent once a year; and only 3 percent said they never attended religious services.

As for the mode of attending religious services, 93 percent personally go to the place of worship in the past three months; 3 percent watched religious services online or on television (TV); 2 percent attended both in-person and online or TV; and only 1 percent did not attend any religious services.

The December 2022 survey had 1,200 respondents aged 18 and above nationwide with a sampling error margin of ± 2.8 percen

Source: Philippines News Agency