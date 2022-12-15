7 NPA rebels yield in Zambo Peninsula

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Seven New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have pledged allegiance to the government as they withdrew support to the NPA and surrendered to authorities here in Zamboanga Peninsula, a police official said Thursday.

The police identified the NPA surrenderers as Bebet Tigib, 25; George Tinaypan, 30; Jovin Randis, 22; Julito Bolagao, 37; Rolando Rule, 55; Nicanor Tumindog, 41; and Pilamer Hernando Sr., 61.

Col. Richard Verceles, operations chief of the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao, said Tigib surrendered around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in Sergio Osmeña town, Zamboanga del Norte.

Tigib was a member of the Section Committee of the Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC).

Verceles said Tinaypan, Randis, Bolagao and Rule surrendered around 2 p.m. in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The four were recruited into the NPA in 2017 and served as couriers of food and medical supplies of the NPA’s WMRPC in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Norte.

Tumindog, meanwhile, surrendered in San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Verceles said Tumindog served as spy and courier of the NPA in San Miguel town and was released to the custody of Janito Tomino, village chief of Concepcion, San Miguel for community reintegration.

He said Hernando surrendered to the police in Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay. He was recruited in 2003 and served as the food and medical courier of the NPA’s WMRPC in Zamboanga Sibugay

Source: Philippines News Agency