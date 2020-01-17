7 new polio cases confirmed in Maguindanao

Health authorities in Maguindanao on Friday confirmed seven new cases of polio as of January this year, as health workers prepare for another round of massive vaccination on January 20.

The new cases were confirmed by ground health providers, with one case each in the towns of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Rajah Buayan, Datu Piang, Datu Hofer, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Datu Abdullah Sangki, and Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao health chief Dr. Elizabeth Samama said.

Eight months to four years old, Samama said of the ages of those found positive to have been hit by the poliovirus.

Earlier, two confirmed polio cases, both males aged 2 and 3, were monitored in Maguindanao.

On January 20, more than a thousand health workers will again troop to houses across the province to administer the second round of anti-polio vaccination to children aged 59 months old and below.

She said during the first round of massive vaccination last year at least 98 percent of the 195,068 children in Maguindanao (or 191,065) have received anti-polio drops.

She added that 4,003 of the targeted children have not been immunized because of the refusal of their parents for anti-polio vaccination.

Samama again appealed to all parents in Maguindanao to make their children available for vaccination.

Anti-polio drops safe, no overdose with the oral polio vaccine, no side effects and the most effective protection of children against polio, she said, noting the vaccines are halal or allowed in the Islamic faith.

Please make your children be protected against the poliovirus, she told parents in the vernacular.

Source: Philippines News Agency