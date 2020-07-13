7 nabbed, P132-K shabu seized in Zambo anti-drug ops

Law enforcement authorities arrested seven newly-identified drug personalities and seized some PHP132,200 worth of illegal drugs in separate operations here, the region’s top police official said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the suspects as Arnel Marcia, 39; Farha Paruka, 32; Adzhar Asid, 27; Efren Ramos, 30; Jason Antonio, 35; Ayeza Jordan, 27; and Arsad Alip.

Marcia yielded some PHP7,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust around 5 p.m. Sunday in Sitio Luyahan, Barangay Pasonanca, police said.

Paruka, Asid and Ramos, meanwhile, were simultaneously arrested in separate areas in buy-busts around 7 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Baliwasan.

Paruka and Asid were caught with some PHP15,000 worth of suspected shabu while Ramos yielded some PHP1,500 worth of suspected shabu.

Police said Antonio yielded some PHP1,700 with of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust around 9 p.m. Sunday in Barangay San Jose Cawa-Cawa.

Police said Jordan was arrested with some PHP103,000 worth of dried marijuana leaves and PHP3,000 boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 bill in a buy-bust around 12 a.m. Monday in Barangay Sta. Maria.

Police said Alip yielded some PHP4,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money in a buy-bust around 1 a.m. Monday in Barangay Baliwasan.

Cambay said appropriate charges are set to be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency