7 more patients beat coronavirus in BARMM

Seven persons have defeated the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) as of Saturday night, health officials said.

Three of those who recovered were from Maguindanao and the rest from Marawi and Tawi-Tawi.

With seven recoveries, the total number of patients to have recovered from the disease hit 900, or about 75 percent of the total cumulative 1,208 cases in the region since March this year.

Dr. Amirel Usman, BARMM acting health minister, said no casualty was reported as of Saturday but 23 new cases were reported across the region.

“A strengthened contact tracing policy is now being implemented in the region. The earlier positive patients are detected, the faster they are isolated and treated,” Usman said.

There are presently 262 active cases and 46 deaths.

Of the active cases, Lanao del Sur is at the top spot with 164; followed by Maguindanao with 52; Tawi-Tawi with 40; Basilan with six; and Sulu with zero cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency