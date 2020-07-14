7 more E. Visayas residents catch Covid-19

Seven more residents of Eastern Visayas have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the region’s total to 653, the Department of Health (DOH) reported late Monday.

DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Minerva Molon said these are part of the 607 swab test results from the region’s two Covid-19 testing centers, 10 of which turned out positive, including the repeat test of three patients from Leyte province.

Of the seven newly reported cases, five were from Leyte – three in Ormoc City and one each from the towns of Isabel and Tanauan, both locally stranded individuals (LSI) from Metro Manila – and two were from Southern Leyte, one each from St. Bernard and Silago towns, also LSIs from Cebu and Cavite, respectively.

They will be tagged as the region’s Patients 647 to 653, Molon said.

“The patients are confined in their respective local isolation facilities for monitoring and treatment but will be transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is a need,” she added.

The regional health office has reported that 93 percent or 607 of the total 653 cases have recovered from the disease.

“More than 90 percent of our patients are asymptomatic and only three were severe. These are the region’s three deaths in Leyte, Biliran, and Samar due to Covid-19 complications,” Molon said.

She noted that despite the significant increase in infections since the start of June due to the arrival of returning residents from other regions, community transmission has been prevented as local government units immediately isolate the returnees upon their arrival.

“Let us be vigilant and continue to follow minimum health standards, such as wearing a face mask, physical distancing, proper hygiene, cough etiquette, among others. Following them is still the most effective defense against the virus,” Molon said.

To date, the region has 43 active coronavirus cases, based on the DOH monitoring report.

Source: Philippines News Agency