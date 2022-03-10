﻿7 Luzon provinces ‘very low risk’ for Covid-19: OCTA

The OCTA Research Group on Wednesday said several provinces in Calabarzon and Central Luzon are now classified as very low risk for the coronavirus.

Citing the latest data from the Department of Health, OCTA Research Group Fellow Guido David said the growth rates in new Covid-19 cases in the provinces of Aurora, Bulacan, Laguna, Pampanga, Quezon, Rizal and Zambales range from –20 percent to –58 percent while their reproduction number or number of individuals case can infect is between 0.14 and 0.20.

Aurora’s healthcare utilization rate (HCUR) is 0 percent; Bulacan’s, 13 percent; Laguna, 20 percent; Pampanga, 15 percent; Quezon, 11 percent; Rizal, 30 percent; and Zambales, 16 percent.

For the intensive care unit utilization rate (ICUR), Aurora has 0 percent; Bulacan, 13 percent; Laguna, 17 percent; Pampanga, 27 percent; Quezon, 15 percent; Rizal, 15 percent; and Zambales, 14 percent.

Meantime, the National Capital Region (NCR) and the provinces of Bataan, Batangas, Cavite, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac remained at low-risk classification.

For the period of March 2 to 8, David said the NCR is now averaging 198 new cases per day with a reproduction number of 0.24, positivity rate of 3 percent, HCUR of 23 percent; ICUR of 25 percent and average daily attack rate of 1.40 per 100,000 individuals.

