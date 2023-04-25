7 Labor Day job fairs set in C. Luzon

The Department of Labor and Employment-Central Luzon (DOLE-3) has lined up seven job fairs next week to give employment opportunities to displaced workers, overseas Filipino workers and repatriates in the region. The job fairs will be held simultaneously at SM mall branches in Pampanga; City of San Jose Del Monte and Marilao in Bulacan; Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; and Olongapo province on May 1. Another two will be held May 3 at the People's Center in Balanga City, Bataan and Bulacan Capitol Gym in Malolos City. DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said on Tuesday that aside from job fairs, other activities lined up include the 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo sa mga Manggagawa' at Clark Freeport in Pampanga and at Freeport Area of Bataan in Mariveles. Panlilio said there will also be an awarding of livelihood packages and distribution of other DOLE assistance on the same dates and venues. Likewise, DOLE will hold a dialogue with workers to address their issues and concerns. Panlilio said DOLE is still coordinating with the companies that will participate in the job fairs. 'We are expecting, of course, more than a hundred employers na magpa-participate (that will participate),' she said. The number of job vacancies will mostly likely be near the 13,000 last year, she added. She encouraged job seekers to take part in the events and be ready for possible hiring on the spot. 'Puntahan po natin ang mga Labor Day job fair dahil maraming opportunities (Let us go to the Labor Day job fairs because there are many opportunities). This is also an opportunity to have face-to-face meetings with your future employers and you might also be hired on the spot. Just be prepared, of course, with all the necessary documents,' Panlilio said.

Source: Philippines News Agency