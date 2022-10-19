7 ex-rebels get cash aid 4 days after leaving NPA

Seven former rebels in Northern Samar have received financial assistance from the national government four days after their surrender, the Philippine Army has reported.

Each of the seven surrenderers got PHP10,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its assistance to individuals in crisis situation program during a turnover on Monday at the Army’s 43rd Infantry Battalion headquarters in Magsaysay village in Lope de Vega town, Northern Samar province.

“The former rebels are grateful for the financial assistance as this will help them in their aspirations to live a normal life. This will also encourage other rebels to turn themselves in to authorities,” said 1st Lt. Benigno Lopez, Jr., spokesperson of the Army’s 43rd Infantry Battalion, in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Those who received the grant are alias “Anton”, 26, the NPA vice squad leader in Northern Samar, and alias “Ana”, a 16-year-old girl who held the post of a political guide.

Other surrenderers are alias “Mars”, 23; “Rinz”, 19; “Noynoy”, 22; “Boboy”, 60; and “Jason”, 36.

The PHP10,000 cash aid is just initial assistance since they are entitled to more benefits under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

The rebels yielded two 5.56 M653 rifles, a .45-caliber pistol, a customized shotgun, three .38-caliber revolvers, a bandoleer, six magazines for M16 rifle, a pistol magazine, bomb components, reading materials, and subversive documents.

The army official said these rebels decided to surrender because of starvation and fatigue last Oct. 13 since the majority of their mass supporters in communities have abandoned the communist ideology.

The NPA has been struggling to find recruits and collect funds from the locals.

Last July 20, at least 10 NPA members also surrendered to the Army’s 43rd Infantry Battalion.

Source: Philippines News Agency