7 die in New Year’s Day road mishap in Pampanga

Seven people died on the spot in a multi-vehicle mishap involving a pickup truck, passenger jeepney, and flatbed truck on New Year's Day in Barangay San Agustin here.

A closed-circuit television footage showed that at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, a passenger jeepney with 22 passengers was en route to the City of San Fernando when a pickup truck suddenly appeared from the other lane and hit the jeepney.

Due to the strong impact, the jeepney landed on the opposite side of the road which was rammed by an incoming fish truck.

Seven of the jeepney passengers identified as Marie Grace David, Rowel Flores, Linette Balite, Princess Quinto, Alex Razheed Nilayan, John Raven Astrero, and Mary Grace Castro died on the spot.

Nine others were hurt in the accident -- seven of them were rushed to Pampanga Medical Specialist Hospital and two others at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in the City of San Fernando.

The passenger jeep was described as a total wreck.

Lt. Col. Michael John Riego, Lubao chief of police, said the driver of the pickup truck identified as Alexander Domingo, 68, is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, physical injuries, and damage to properties.

Riego said that Domingo is now detained at the Lubao Municipal Police Station.

Source: Philippines News Agency